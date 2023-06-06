Video released of Dia Abrams from the day she went missing 3 years ago

Abrams seen on doorbell-cam video hours before she disappeared in 2020.

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — Newly released video of Lydia “Dia” Abrams, who went missing from her ranch near Idyllwild exactly three years ago, apparently captured the woman’s last act of kindness.

Abrams, 65, is seen on doorbell-cam video delivering cinnamon rolls to a neighbor on the morning of June 6, 2020, about five and a half hours before she went missing.

The video solidifies the timeline of the woman's mysterious disappearance.

“It’s an actual video verification that she was alive Saturday morning,” said Clinton Abrams, the missing woman’s son.

Abrams’ neighbor released the video to CBS 8, asking that she not be identified or interviewed for this report.

“My understanding is that her neighbor said that what she really felt like eating were cinnamon rolls, and that she had had cancer or was undergoing chemotherapy. And so, my mother baked her cinnamon rolls that morning,” said Clinton Abrams.

The son spoke with CBS 8 from the family's home on Mt Soledad, three years to the day after his mother went missing.

“I can't believe that it hasn't been solved. I can't believe that people haven't spoken up and come out with the truth because I know a lot of people actually know what happened,” said Abrams.

The timeline of Dia Abrams’ disappearance is almost entirely based on statements made by her boyfriend, Keith Harper, who admitted in a deposition last year that he was the last person to see Abrams alive at her Bonita Vista Ranch in Mountain Center.

“The last I saw her was approximately 2:30 p.m. when I had lunch with her,” Harper said during his deposition in June 2022.

Harper, 73, said he worked on the property all afternoon the day Abrams went missing and when he returned to ranch house around 7:30 p.m., she was nowhere to be found.

Her purse, cell phone and Ford F-350 pickup truck were still at the ranch.

Harper said he had a view of the front gate to ranch, but never saw anyone enter or leave.

Harper remained at the ranch the next day, Sunday, June 7, 2020, while neighbors searched all day for Abrams.

He then left Monday morning, driving his RV through Arizona and New Mexico, before Riverside Sheriff teams showed up and searched the ranch for three days.

Harper was gone for seven days, purportedly to attend business meetings.

“I don't think that this was a one-man job. I think it's too complex. I think it was done too perfectly. I think Dia was kidnapped that Saturday, taken to another location, murdered, and disposed of somewhere in the relative local vicinity of her property,” Clinton Abrams said.

Harper denies any involvement in Abrams’ disappearance. He continues to live on the ranch in Mountain Center. Abrams changed her trust, naming Harper as co-trustee of her estate, two weeks before she went missing.

In an email to CBS 8, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco wrote the following:

“We are still actively pursuing all leads concerning the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Ms. Abrams. I can not give specifics about what we are doing, or comment about any item of evidence as this is an active investigation. We have served numerous search warrants, interviewed dozens of people, in multiple states and continue working with our law enforcement partners in Arizona. We encourage anyone with information about Ms. Abrams whereabouts, or information about her disappearance, to contact our investigators.”

Clinton Abrams is now calling for the FBI to get involved, pointing out that leads in the case are taking investigators across state lines. He has set up a GoFundMe page to support his efforts to find his mom.

Meanwhile, a court-appointed co-trustee of Dia Abrams’ estate is working to post a $300,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, as spelled out in a probate court case settlement earlier this year.