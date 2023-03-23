Missing woman Dia Abrams’ estate to be sold to fund $300K reward

Judge approves settlement agreement in court battle over former La Jolla resident's estate near Idyllwild.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A two-year court battle over the estate of missing woman, Lydia “Dia” Abrams, has been settled under the terms of an agreement negotiated last year between the parties.

Abrams’ adult children have been wrangling in probate court since 2021 with the woman’s boyfriend, Keith Harper, for control of three properties in Mountain Center near Idyllwild.

The estate will now be sold to fund a $300,000 reward for “any information regarding the disappearance or location of Dia Abrams.”

Riverside County Superior Court Judge John G. Evans approved the settlement Thursday in Palm Springs probate court.

An independent trustee, Richard Munro of Invenz, Inc, will liquidate Abrams’ estate of to fund the reward. “Any individual found to have been involved in Dia’s disappearance or death is disinherited and shall receive no distribution from the Trust,” according to the settlement order.

The former La Jolla resident owns the 117-acre Bonita Vista Ranch near Idyllwild, as well as two other residential homes in the same area.

Abrams, 65, mysteriously went missing from her ranch in June of 2020 and has not been found.

Last year, her son, Clinton Abrams, told CBS 8 he was in favor of a settlement in the court battle over the estate.

“I support the proposed settlement agreement because it will establish a $300,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Dia's disappearance and I'm really hopeful that it will lead to a break in the case,” the son said in October 2022.

If Abrams' body is not located by June 2025, the agreement calls for 50% of her liquidated estate to go to her adult children, Crisara and Clinton Abrams. The other 50% would go to her boyfriend, Keith Harper.

Harper, 73, has been managing Abrams' ranch for nearly three years under a restated trust agreement signed by Abrams two weeks before she went missing. In court filings, Abrams' adult children alleged Harper was a suspect in their mother's homicide.

Harper recently hired a new attorney, Rob Schelling, who did not oppose the settlement.

“I'm not up to speed enough on the case to make any further comments, your honor. So, no further objection to the court's ruling,” Shelling said during Thursday’s hearing.

Under the terms of the settlement, Harper will remain as a co-trustee with limited powers to maintain the ranch property and “maintain the livestock and animals at the Ranch until the Ranch or the livestock are sold.”

“Harper and Ms. (Crisara) Abrams shall each be reimbursed from the Trust up to $50,000 for any attorneys’ fees actually incurred and paid in this proceeding,” the proposed court order said.

Any sale of property or assets from Dia Abrams' estate will require court approval in advance, which means the court case is not completely closed, yet.