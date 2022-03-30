SDPD: San Diego police officer shot a man in San Carlos neighborhood

The law enforcement shooting in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Drive took place about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

SAN DIEGO — At least one San Diego Police Department officer opened fire on a suspect at a San Carlos-area home late Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with wounds of undetermined severity, authorities reported.

Details on the extent of the suspect's injuries and the events that led to the gunfire were not immediately available, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.