Boil water advisory issued for Silver Strand, Imperial Beach; drinking water contaminated with E. coli

Authorities said E. coli bacteria indicated the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste.

SAN DIEGO — The County Of San Diego issued a boil water advisory for the community of Imperial Beach and the Silver Strand effective immediately Thursday afternoon.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect a correction by the County of San Diego. The advisory is only in effect for the Silver Strand area of Coronado and Imperial Beach.

"The drinking water system has tested present for E.coli bacteria," the Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a press release.

Authorities said E. coli bacteria indicated the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste.

"Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. E. coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Officials recommended boiling all water for three minutes and to let the water cool before you use it.

Bottled water was encouraged for drinking, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

Handwashing

You can often use tap water and soap to wash your hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

The advisory remained in effect until laboratory results confirmed the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

Affected customers will be contacted directly by Cal American Water Company with additional information., according to the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services.

For more best practices when under a boil water advisory, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.