Brush fire near Boulevard burns 37 acres, prompts evacuations

A wind-driven wildfire burning near the Boulevard area of East County San Diego prompted dozens of people to evacuate.

BOULEVARD, Calif — A brush fire that erupted in the Boulevard area of San Diego County and burned 37 acres prompted evacuations after the blaze threatened structures Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire San Diego was dispatched to the Campo Indian Reservation around 11:30 a.m. in the East County area of San Diego following reports of plumes of smoke rising near Black Wood and Old Mine roads.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the Blackwood Fire and found that the blaze had already spread about 5 acres at a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Firefighters launched a full-attack response and named the blaze the "Blackwood Fire," due to its proximity to Black Wood Road.

The fire exploded to around 30 acres due to gusty winds in the area, Cal Fire said.

Just after 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire spread had been stopped at 37 acres and was now 10% contained. The fire did destroy one outbuilding in the area.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours to continue containment.

#BlackwoodFire [update] Fire spread has been stopped at 37 acres and is now 10% contained. One outbuilding has been destroyed. pic.twitter.com/HsziFWw1Rv — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 20, 2023

San Diego Sheriff's Department had issued an evacuation order for residents in the immediate area and recommended that they head to the Golden Acorn Casino at 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo.

A map generated by Watch Duty, a fire-tracking software, showed the area that was under evacuation orders.

Video shared on Twitter showed fire-retardent drops boxed in a charred area, but Cal Fire San Diego had not released an update since the video was posted around 2 p.m., just a few hours after the fire quickly grew in size.