Changing winds provide hope in battle of Caldor Fire | Evacuations, road closures and updates

Three days of gusting winds drove the Caldor Fire east through the rugged Sierra Nevada. But forecasts call for the winds to calm heading into the weekend.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fire officials say gusty winds are calming and giving them a chance to throw all their resources into boxing a California blaze that is scant miles from Lake Tahoe and neighboring Nevada.

Three days of fiercely gusting winds had driven the Caldor Fire east through the rugged Sierra Nevada, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. South Lake Tahoe is deserted and casinos and stores closed on the Nevada side Wednesday morning.

But forecasts call for the winds to calm heading into the weekend. Commanders have warned firefighters to keep their guard up against continuing dangers. Localized terrain-driven winds that happen as the sun heats the ground are forecast Thursday in the area of the Caldor Fire. And even though there has been a slight increase in humidity, the vegetation is still extremely dry.

Last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, on Monday the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe.

That drastic move might never have been needed if authorities could have thrown more firefighters at the blaze when it was small. They didn’t because at that point the Dixie Fire was raging to the north, on the way to becoming the second-largest wildfire in California history. Wildfire experts say losing that initial opportunity meant it would be virtually impossible to corral the Caldor Fire.

The Caldor Fire has burned at least 700 homes and other buildings and threatens at least 33,000 others. It has grown to 210,259 acres and is 25% contained. A total of five people have been injured, three firefighters and two residents.

The fire is named the Caldor Fire, after the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats. That is about 35 miles from Lake Tahoe. The fire as of Tuesday morning spanned about 300 square miles, with nearly 4,000 firefighters trying to stop it.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada State Shelter

Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville - Douglas County residents only

Reno Sparks Convention Center

RV Dry Camping and Large Animals, Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

Reno Sparks Convention Center Reno - Limited crates and space available for pets.

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camping Only, Dayton

Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

Watch more