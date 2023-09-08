'Coyote Fire' in Potrero prompts evacuations

A brush fire driven by intense heat has charred at least 20 acres in the East County area of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire in Potrero driven by intense heat prompted authorities to issue evacuations Thursday afternoon.

Cal Fire San Diego was dispatched to the 23600 block of Coyote Holler Road in Potrero around 12:11 p.m. following reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found flames from the structure fire spread to nearby vegetation, prompting a full wildland response to fight flames from Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire was dubbed the 'Coyote Fire' due to its proximity to Coyote Holler Road.

As flames quickly spread through a dry-brush-filled area, flames charred at least 20 acres at a dangerous rate of spread, firefighters reported.

An evacuation order was issued for homes along Horizon View Drive, Ranch Road, and Deer Walk Court, according to San Diego's Office of Emergency Services.

Officials predicted the fire could grow to anywhere between 100-200 acres.

@CoyoteFire [Update] The fire is 20 acres with a potential of 100 acres. Evacuation orders are in place. See @SDSheriff for evacuation areas. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 17, 2023

A map of the evacuation zones can be viewed here.

The evacuation order included dozens of homes.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Mountain Empire High School parking lot at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.