A state of emergency declared in San Diego County by Gov. Newsom due to Valley Fire

ALPINE, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday declared a state emergency exists in San Diego County due to the Valley Fire.
The emergency proclamation includes:
- mobilizing the California National Guard to support disaster response and relief efforts;
- suspending provisions of Unemployment Insurance Code, imposing a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants for all applicants unemployed as a direct result of the fires who applied for unemployment insurance benefits from Friday dating back to March 4;
- waiving fees to replace copies of certificates of birth, death, marriage and dissolution-of-marriage records for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire;
- suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring payment of fees for requests of replacing a driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration certificate or certificate of title for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire;
- suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring the timely registration or transfer of title for any vehicle for any resident unable to comply with those requirements as a result of the fire.
The time covered by the suspension shall not be included in calculating any late penalty.
The fire began at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road in the Japatul Valley near Alpine. It had burned 9,850 acres and was 1% contained as of 8:45 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service.