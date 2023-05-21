Wine not? Wine sales in San Diego reach all-time high

Great news for the San Diego wine industry! Wine sales increased by 11% last year, according to the 2023 San Diego County Economic Impact of Wineries report.

The sales of wine in San Diego are at an all-time high, and local winery owners are thrilled to watch the industry grow.

"Sales hit $49.2 million last year, an all-time high for San Diego. Fifteen years ago, there were 8 or 9 wineries. Today there are over 100," said Ray Schnorr, President of the San Diego County Vintners Association and co-owner of Highland Valley Vineyards.

Sunday, dozens of people gathered at Bernardo Winery for the 2023 Vintners Wine Festival to enjoy wines from more than 20 of the region's wineries.

The festival raises money for educational outreach programs in the local wine industry.

San Diego has some fantastic wineries. It's always great to support locals. What better way to support local businesses," said Alisha McCoy, a wine festival attendee.

The boost in sales has also impacted the economy. Schnorr says its created 800 more jobs.

"This goes back to the original wine ordinance that passed several years ago that fostered this homegrown mom-and-pop business that's spread quite rapidly. It's cool. The boutique wine ordinance made the barrier to starting a winery much lower, said Mike Effenberger, Wine Maker at Effenberger Vineyards.

And despite facing inflation challenges, San Diego's wine industry continues to thrive.

"There are great wines in San Diego county you can taste now. It's amazing," said Effenberger.