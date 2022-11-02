San Diego ranked 10th best city for foodies

A WalletHub report gave San Diego high marks for diversity, accessibility & quality, but a low score in affordability.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is the 10th best foodie city in America.

That's according to a new report from Wallet Hub, which compared 182 cities nationwide in 29 different areas to find the best spot for food lovers.

The two most important metrics were "Diversity, Accessibility & Quality" and "Affordability." While San Diego placed high for the first option (No. 8 out of 182), it placed far down the list for affordability (No. 142).

San Diego was also tied for first place with a couple of other cities for "Craft Breweries & Wineries per Capita."

When combining every category measured, San Diego came in at tenth place overall. Last year, San Diego placed 12th on WalletHub's list.

Two other cities in San Diego County also made the list.

Oceanside came in at No. 90, while Chula Vista was No. 98.

The first overall spot went to Portland, Oregon, while two other California cities, San Francisco and Sacramento, came in at fourth and sixth place, respectively. Los Angeles came in just outside the top 10 at No. 15.

San Francisco ranked first in "Diversity, Accessibility & Quality," while Billings, Montana came out on top for "Affordability."

Other categories considered include the cost of groceries, access to healthy food options and the ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments.

This list comes right after a couple of San Diego spots earned national praise.

Yelp recently ranked Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South Bay as the top taco spot in America, while North Park Beer Company was named "Brewery of the Year" in the 2,001 to 5,000 barrels category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.