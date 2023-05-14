Liberty Station in Point Loma ages like fine wine; celebrates 100 years

Liberty Station is a staple in the San Diego community, known for its history, arts, and entertainment. Now, they are celebrating their centennial year.

SAN DIEGO — Liberty Station is a staple in the San Diego community, known for its history, arts, and entertainment. They celebrate their centennial year, and CBS 8 is a proud partner.

Liberty Station was one of the Navy’s first foothold in Southern California.

"It's the anchor of San Diego!" said Rachel Frank, Manager of Events at Liberty Station.

The 600-acre Naval Training Center operated from 1923 to 1997 before transitioning to the 361-acre historic destination it is today.

"These were historic buildings. There is lots of history in these walls, and it's a pleasure to see how it has grown into what it is today," said Jennifer Dredla, Senior Tasting Room Supervisor of Carruth Cellars.

To help celebrate Liberty Station’s centennial anniversary this year, Navy Chief Joe Pisano used drywall screws to create a wall of art called" The Art of Immortalizing Heroes."

The war memorial comprises seven panels that display historical wars, unsung heroes, and funeral honors.

"My Dad graduated from boot camp here, and so when I was invited to display my artwork for the centennial celebration, it was more than an honor," said Pisano.

Liberty Station is home to beautiful artwork. Visitors can enjoy delicious eats, shopping, music, and some vintage finds at the 23,000-square-foot Seahive Vintage and Makers Market, a hub for hundreds of handmade items made by local artisans and vendors.

Seahive’s event coordinator Jo Towry has some fond memories.

"I've been in San Diego for 20 years. I remember when the walls were boarded up. To see the transformation, you get hearty eyes and super excited! The amount of people that come to Liberty Station that are wowed is a lot," said Towry.

And you can’t forget the wine at Carruth Cellars! It's a great time to cheer and celebrate 100 years.

"It's great these buildings are still standing. They are beautiful history, and it's great to continue the legacy," said Dredla.