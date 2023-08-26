Woman electrocuted after car crashes into Electrical box

Kia Forte wrecks into an electrical box on Euclid Ave leaving one dead.

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old female attempted to push a vehicle off of an electrical box after a collision was electrocuted, police said.

"We were unable to make access to the patient inside the vehicle because the power was active and they were being electrocuted as we showed up," San Diego Fire Department, Battalion Chief Oscar Rodriguez said.

The woman was a passenger in a 2014 Kia Forte that was traveling southbound on 1300 Euclid Ave. in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The Kia veered to the right, drove over the sidewalk and struck an electrical box. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, and the passenger both exited the vehicle.

"The passenger attempted to push the vehicle off of the electrical box and was electrocuted," police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor electrical burns. Police said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim's name has not been released.

Some neighbors said they lost power after the crash.

"First our electricity went off and we were wondering what was going on so we got up and we were looking and we saw flashing lights through the window and I happen to go outside to check and saw police cars," Resident Leonard Flagg said.

SDG&E provided the following: SDG&E extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individuals affected by last night’s tragic accident. We are working with public safety agencies to investigate what happened, and we urge everyone to follow these safety tips in the event of a vehicle accident involving electrical equipment:





If your vehicle hits a power pole or electrical equipment such as a pad-mounted transformer box, it is very important to remain inside the vehicle and call 911 immediately. The ground around your vehicle may be energized.

Wait for emergency crews to arrive to de-energize the equipment and don’t get out of the vehicle until they tell you it’s safe to do so.

Warn others not to touch the vehicle. Anyone who comes into contact with the vehicle or the ground around the vehicle can be injured.

If you must leave the vehicle for safety reasons, open the door or window and jump clear without touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Be careful not to fall back against the vehicle and make sure to avoid touching any wires on the ground.