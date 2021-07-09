Workforce Partnership funding announcement to help young San Diegans secure jobs

Workforce Partnership and the City of San Diego announce new youth workforce development system to prepare young San Diegans for jobs as region recovers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Tuesday, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, the City of San Diego and local elected officials announced the new San Diego County youth workforce development system to help provide education, training and jobs to young San Diegans ages 16 to 24.

The funding came from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and a $1 million investment from the City of San Diego that provides training and workforce development services to young San Diegans from August 2021 to June 2022.

“The future of San Diego’s economy and labor market lies within the hands of the next generation of great San Diego workers. We believe in empowering all job seekers, including our young workers, to find the intersection between what they love to do, what they can be paid for and what employers need,” says Peter Callstrom, president and CEO of the San Diego Workforce Partnership. “The goal of our new San Diego County youth workforce development system is to help young San Diegans align their interests and skills with education, training and fulfilling jobs that will help them launch a meaningful career and create a better life for themselves and their families.”

The San Diego Workforce Partnership's career centers will be working with four community-based organizations to serve the following communities.

YMCA of San Diego County: Black youth

San Diego Youth Services: Youth experiencing homelessness

San Diego Continuing Education Foundation: Immigrant, refugee and/or English language learner youth

South Bay Community Services: Justice-involved youth

“Investing in young adults now will benefit our regional economy in the future” says Mayor Todd Gloria. “That’s why we’ve made considerable efforts to support young people at the City by reactivating the Youth Commission, creating the Office of Child and Youth Success, allocating city dollars for summer youth programming at parks and recreation centers, and now securing $1 million through my Back to Work San Diego plan for the Connect2Careers workforce development program. This program will bolster youth employment and set up the youth of our city for success.”