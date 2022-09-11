Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program

The loan covers up to 22% of the purchase price or a maximum loan of $120,000 to purchase a single-family home, townhome or condominium in the City of Chula Vista.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022.

Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.

Eligible families with incomes at or below 80% of San Diego County’s Area Median Income, which is currently $104,100 for a family of four, may apply for a 3% interest, deferred-payment loan.

The loan covers up to 22% of the purchase price or a maximum loan of $120,000 to purchase a single-family home, townhome or condominium in the City of Chula Vista. The homes purchase price cannot exceed $570,000 for an attached home or $826,500 for detached homes.

The City of Chula Vista’s First-Time Homebuyer Program began in 2004 and has helped many families become homeowners using local, state and federal funds.

In addition to the City of Chula Vista’s First-Time Homebuyer Program, San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) administers the following other programs for neighboring jurisdictions:

County of San Diego’s First-Time Homebuyer Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Program. This County Department of Housing and Community Development Program serves all unincorporated areas of the County of San Diego as well as the cities of: Carlsbad, Coronado, Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach, and Vista.

City of El Cajon’s First-Time Homebuyer Program (Coming Soon)

To learn more about the program, administered by San Diego Housing Commission, or how to become a certified lender, click here, or email fthb@sdhc.org.

At CBS 8, we are always Working for You and our San Diego community. If there is something you would like us to investigate, please share your idea here or email us at workingforyou@cbs8.com.