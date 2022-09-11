x
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program

The loan covers up to 22% of the purchase price or a maximum loan of $120,000 to purchase a single-family home, townhome or condominium in the City of Chula Vista.

Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.

Eligible families with incomes at or below 80% of San Diego County’s Area Median Income, which is currently $104,100 for a family of four, may apply for a 3% interest, deferred-payment loan. 

The loan covers up to 22% of the purchase price or a maximum loan of $120,000 to purchase a single-family home, townhome or condominium in the City of Chula Vista. The homes purchase price cannot exceed $570,000 for an attached home or $826,500 for detached homes.

The City of Chula Vista’s First-Time Homebuyer Program began in 2004 and has helped many families become homeowners using local, state and federal funds. 

In addition to the City of Chula Vista’s First-Time Homebuyer Program, San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) administers the following other programs for neighboring jurisdictions:

To learn more about the program, administered by San Diego Housing Commission, or how to become a certified lender, click here, or email fthb@sdhc.org.

