One man’s trash is an entire neighborhood’s nightmare

SAN DIEGO — The front yard of a home on Myrtle Avenue in City Heights is covered with trash, and now it's spilling onto the street. Neighbors said the problem started late last year and has gone from bad to worse - they also fear that animals are being neglected.

"It's getting to the point where it's affecting the rest of the neighborhood, and we're not ok with that," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified. Like many who live on the street, she's scared of the home's residents. "The folks that live there go out and start yelling on the road and waving things that look like weapons around, and that's kind of nerve-wracking and unsettling.

She said kids are afraid to play on the street, and neighbors don't walk anywhere near the property. She also said that animals are constantly coming and going from the property, and she showed us what appeared to be bloody paw prints on the sidewalk. "There's a lot of dogs coming out of there that are limping," she said. "One already got hurt and got killed on the freeway." The home is less than a block from I-15.

Working for you, CBS 8 contacted the San Diego Humane Society. They told us they didn't know about the situation here but will now open an investigation. We also got the city. Both police and code enforcement officers showed up Tuesday to take a closer look.

Sheriff's deputies also arrived and posted an eviction notice on the front door – officially kicking the tenants out.

"We changed the locks and secured the back door and the front door," said Lourdes Burrell from the company recently hired to manage the property. She says the tenant hasn't paid rent in months, and they've been trying to kick him out but have had no luck. So she'sShe's hoping the eviction notice ends this nightmare once and for all.



She also says they have contacted a junk removal company and hope to have this cleaned up by the end of the week, but it's a massive project. Also on her to-do list - fixing broken windows to ensure no one else tries to get inside. CBS 8 will continue to monitor the situation out there and will have an update once it's all cleaned up.