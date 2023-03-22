New high-rise apartment building in Hillcrest brings parking concerns

Construction is happening on the site of the old Pernicano’s restaurant on 6th Avenue, raising concerns about how this will impact parking in Hillcrest.

SAN DIEGO — A new high-rise apartment building is under construction where a landmark restaurant used to be on 6th Avenue.

Viewers reached out to CBS 8 with concerns about how this new development will impact parking.

“I’m concerned about traffic. I’m concerned about parking,” said Eleanor Jacobs. “It’s a small thing, but it’s a big thing.”

When Jacobs saw the eight-story apartment building going up in Hillcrest where the old Pernicano’s restaurant used to be, she and others began to worry about how it will impact street parking in the area.

“It’s so crazy that to come here today, I took an Uber, I’m tired of it,” said Jacobs. “There’s not enough paid parking. There are meters, they’re always full.”

The developer for the new building at 3806 6th Avenue is Carmel Partners. CBS 8 was told the building will have 151 units along with underground parking, which will consist of 115 spaces for cars and 10 more for motorcycles.

“There’s a lot of buildings coming to Hillcrest,” said Benjamin Nicholls, executive director of the Hillcrest Business Association. “Hillcrest folks are really excited about what we’re seeing in the neighborhood, lots of new buildings, lots of cranes putting up new places for people to live.”

While parking is a recognized issue, Nicholls says adding more housing is necessary to bring in people who want to live and work in Hillcrest.

“It’s challenged with parking for sure, just like everywhere, but it’s also challenged for housing,” said Nicholls. “A lot of people are saying, ‘We’ve got Uber, we’ve got bicycles, we don’t need a car.’ There are alternatives these days. There are bicycle lanes, a pleasant pedestrian environment — that’s exactly what we need.”

But for Jacobs, the math doesn’t exactly add up. With 151 units and only 115 parking spaces for cars, will it be enough?

“We’re going to get two adults in a one-bedroom apartment and there’s going to be one space or less than one space per unit,” said Jacobs. “And for every unit that’s there, there’s going to be people who are visiting. You know, my dog walker, somebody who’s making a delivery, all those people need some place to park.”

