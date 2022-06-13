Residents and business owners protest new bike lanes along Park Boulevard

A total of 88 parking spaces and two lanes of traffic will be removed in order to make room for the protected bike lanes from Park and Adams to Park and University.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego city crews were out in full force installing a protected bike lane along a busy stretch of Park Boulevard in University Heights.

Some business owners and residents were also out to rally against the new bike lane project which will remove 88 parking spaces and reduce traffic lanes along vast portions of the roadway.

They say the city failed to adequately notify residents and business owners about the impacts to parking and traffic on the busy street.

"The reason why that middle lane is so important to us businesses is because we accept deliveries there so all of our delivery trucks stop there, it's how we get our goods," business owner Ben Evans told CBS 8. "It's going to cause traffic jams. The issue for us is just the lack of access for our customers."

The group's concerns are similar to those voiced southeast in North Park along 30th Avenue where the protected bike lanes have divided cyclists and some business owners who say the city's removal of parking has resulted in a loss of revenues for business owners.

Cyclists and pedestrian groups, however, say the lanes not only ensure pedestrian safety but also move the city closer to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Katie Burruso was at the protest in support of the bike lanes. Burruso, who appears at community meetings in support of boosting bike infrastructure, says the lanes make her feel safer.

"I'm really excited about them. I personally would love a safe way to get to all of the businesses on Park Boulevard and to Balboa Park," said Burruso.

The Park Boulevard Proposal

According to a May 5 city presentation to the University Heights Community Association, the city will a protected bike lane along both sidewalks from Adams Avenue to Meade Avenue while putting in a parking lane in both directions between the bike lane and traffic lane. In order to make room for the new bike lanes, crews will remove a middle traffic lane along Park Boulevard.

The design changes south of El Cajon Boulevard and Washington Street. The two middle bus lanes remain, with a single lane on each side devoted to vehicles. A lane of traffic will be removed in each direction in order to make room for angled parking and a protected bike lane running along the sidewalk.