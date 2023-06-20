World Refugee Day celebration held in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — More than two hundred people gathered at La Jolla Presbyterian Church to celebrate World Refugee Day Tuesday. The celebration included several speakers, a fashion show, and a silent auction.
“There are over 110 million refugees around the world that are facing a difficult time,” said Walter Lam, President and CEO of the local non-profit, Alliance for African Assistance. “This is a day we need to focus on them, pay attention to what is going on in their lives and also work towards making a difference to bring peace around the world.”
Lam is a refugee from Uganda. He said he fled persecution back in the 1980s. His organization now helps other refugees start over in San Diego.
He said many in the crowd are refugees from countries around the world, who fled violence to find a better life in the United States.
He said some are now entrepreneurs, some work for the county, some are rideshare drivers.
“I'm so proud of our community in San Diego embracing refugees," said Lam. "It's something a lot in our community have been involved in. Especially with the Ukrainians right now. Most are staying in people’s homes. They're welcoming them and taking care of them. That's the spirit that should be continuing.”