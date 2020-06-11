Beach Boys' Mike Love sings 'This Too Shall Pass'

The pandemic song is a tribute to first responders and raises money for food banks.

DEL MAR, Calif. — If the pandemic spoiled your summer plans, a member of the Beach Boys wants to remind you that sometime soon we'll return to having fun in the sun. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Del Mar to hear Mike Love's new song called "This Too Shall Pass."

"Aruba, Jamaica, ooh I want to take you," sang Mike Love.

A couple of weeks ago when the Beach Boys played Del Mar, Mike Love was happy to promote the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band. But during our online sit down by the shore, Mike asked me to share a personal message with our viewers his new song called 'This Too Shall Pass'.

The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Grammy® winner and co-founder of The Beach Boys, Mike Love, wrote the upbeat rock and roll song as a fun way to encourage positivity during this unprecedented time.

He shared a few of the lines with me, "We all remember when school was out it was a call for celebrations. Nobody ever thought about closing down the entire nations."

Mike told me it was in March when this song washed over him like a warm summer wave.

"Everything shut down and I was sitting around thinking how many millions of people have been affected by this COVID thing. So I wrote a song that gave a little light at the end of the tunnel a little positivity," said Love.

"A lifetime of performing to millions of people all over the world and suddenly everything came to a halt," said Love.

"I've lived through enough good times and bad to know that eventually, this too shall pass, and better days are yet to come. With today being May Day, new beginnings are around the corner and as the lyrics of this song say, 'we'll get back to havin' fun, fun, fun in the sun.'"

Along with the perfect pitch, there is a famous actor playing drums with perfect hair. John Stamos played the drums in the song.

"That's right he played the drums in the song and put the video together too," said Love.

"I'm really proud of Mike for writing this song," said John Stamos.

"About three weeks into the pandemic, Mike, his wife Jacquelyne and I discussed out how to contribute to the crisis. I suggested he do a parody of one of his songs like Neil Diamond did with Sweet Caroline. He insisted on doing something original and then he started singing "This Too Shall Pass." I thought it was really special. At 79 years old, he could be on a boat counting his royalty checks on the way to Kokomo, but not Mike. He continues to challenge himself and care deeply about the world and the people in it. That's why it was so important for him to do something new, and say something hopeful."

Mike Love told me when he crafted this tune he thought "wouldn't it be nice" to sing a tribute to pandemic heroes.

As the song goes, "First responders and the National Guard, doctors and nurses all working real hard. It's kind of like the viral super bowl so do unto others it's good for the soul all 50 states with a unified goal God Bless America that's how we roll."

All artist and label royalties from "This Too Shall Pass" will go to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic.