Boy Scout troop builds the 'perfect pergola'

Teten House from the 1880s now sits at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — There's nothing like finding some shade on a hot day. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the San Dieguito Heritage Museum in Encinitas for a cool story and an even cooler drink.

Mary Lou Binkinz always wanted to sip lemonade in front of this historic house.

"OK, there you go. I've got lemonade would you like some?" Mary Lou said, handing out lemonade to about a dozen people.

The Teten House located at The San Dieguito Heritage Museum used to belong to Mary Lou's family. She showed me an old picture.

"There is my grandfather, John Teten, there is my uncle Roger Teten and my uncle Carly Teten. I mean they look so hot. There's no shade there," Mary Lou said.

She is the daughter of the late Gladys Teten Shull who was born and raised in this historic house built in 1885 and purchased in 1892 by the late Friedrich (Fred) Teten, who was Gladys's grandfather. Growing lima beans and barley in Olivenhain must have made you thirsty.

Mary Lou looked at these old pictures and thought, "If they had had this pergola to sit under it would have just been heavenly."

Boy Scout Troop 776 heard about Mary Lou's special request. One scout, 18-year-old Dillon Tarle, wants to become an Eagle Scout and a project like this was the final step in.

"Building yourself, building the community and building everyone essentially, and pergolas," said Dillon with a smile.

Dillon spent six months planning the project, by the time he called for backup it only took one day to erect the perfect pergola.

"I couldn't be prouder. I was really proud of them," Dillon's mother Cynthia Tarle, who owns Tarle Law, said.

She and Dan Ducommun from MC Consultants donated the materials.

"We were excited to do it. We are a company that really likes to give back to both the communities we live in and the industries we serve," Dan said.

As for Mary Lou, she is stunned by the kind act of community service.

"Oh, it's just amazing. Dillon fulfilled my entire wish list. Did you see how professional that is?" Mary Lou said.

I'm not sure if it's a Boy Scout motto, but it's never too late to throw some new shade on farmers from the past. Again, we looked at her ancestors in a picture from a hot day.

"Don't they just look exhausted and they would have just loved this shade?" Mary Lou asked.

"And a glass of lemonade," I offered.

Mary Lou agreed, "Yes probably," she said, laughing.

Mary Lou volunteers at The San Dieguito Heritage Museum where she hopes sometime this summer you'll come by and sip a lemonade with her.