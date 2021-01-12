Broadway's biggest stars give shout out to La Mesa teens creative Marvel musical

17-year-old Amanda Fagan wrote 23 songs in two weeks.

LA MESA, Calif. — A La Mesa teenager's love for the cinematic Marvel Universe has captured the attention of Broadway stars and a famous Hollywood actor.

In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Mesa to follow up on "Stark! The Musical."

About a year ago, I met 17-year-old Amanda Fagan in a park where she sang about her favorite superhero, Iron Man.

"Tony Stark is Iron Man and he's a billionaire and he's a genius. He is a philanthropist, and he was one of the first Avengers," said Amanda, who shares her love for the Marvel characters she has dressed up as for her entire life.

Amanda played for us the Marvel Musical she composed during the COVID-19 quarantine. Amanda wrote 23 songs in two weeks.

"How did you do that?" I asked.

"I'm not sure. I just felt inspired and sometimes when I'm on a roll I can just kick a bunch of songs out of the way," she said.

Her passion that caught the attention of the Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo on Twitter.

"When I first saw it, I though it was fake because I was like 'oh no, there is no way,'" said Amanda.

Twelve million hits on YouTube followed.

"It would be really cool if it got on Broadway one day," said Amanda.

Following our original story, the phone rang, and Amanda suddenly found herself backed by some heavy hitters.

An Indiegogo campaign that just launched is backed by some of Broadway's biggest stars.

"Hi there, my name is Kennedy Caughell and I am a Broadway actress. Some of my leading roles have been Elphaba in Wicked and Carole King in Beautiful the Musical," said Caughell.

"Hello, my name is Justin Mathew Sargent I starred in Spiderman: Turn off the Dark as Peter Parker as well as, Rock of Ages as well as, the cult favorite Bonnie and Clyde but I am here to tell you about a new musical and what you can do take it to the next level," said Sargent.

It was as if Amanda's music flew all the way to New York for its chance on stage as Stark! The Musical.

"At first, I didn't really believe it, I thought that maybe this was a scam or maybe this was a dream or something," said Amanda.

Every superhero needs back-up and Amanda's sidekick from the start has been her childhood friend, Grace Thygeson.

"She called me over one day and said, 'hey do you want to help me with these songs?' and I said sure I have nothing to do," said Grace.

Together this dynamic duo's secret power is making music.

You really haven't made it in the music industry until you release your first Christmas album.

Amanda and Grace just released "Christmas Lights Through Car Windows" which celebrates five original songs. But the best holiday gift of all would be the bright lights of Broadway.

"I hope you join us in backing Stark: The Music written by the incredible Amanda Fagan," said Sargent.

Amanda says she may move to New York, but even superheroes must pass class before they take a bite of the Big Apple.

"I have to graduate from high school first," laughed Amanda.

The Indiegogo campaign is holding six spots open for walk-on rolls.

If somebody really wants to get their child on stage in a major musical, this is their foot in the door. For more information click here.