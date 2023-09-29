Bumann Family shares the history of Olivenhain before annual Oktoberfest

German immigrants established the colony of Olivenhain in Encinitas in the 1880's.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas is best known for its beautiful beaches, but inland from the coastal community a history lesson awaits. In this Zevely Zone, I learned about the origins of Olivenhain.

So, you say you're a native Californian, but how many families are on the National Registry of Historic Places? In the hills of Encinitas, you can step back in time with Richard and Twink Bumann.

"The oldest building is the one straight in front of us. That's my grandfather's homestead shanty," said 79-year-old Richard Bumann.

In the 1880s, German immigrants moved from Denver, Colorado to San Diego County and established the colony of Olivenhain.

As we approached the original 120-square-foot homestead I said, "Wow, your grandpa lived in there?" Richard said, "He lived there for six years. The table is the original table. He would have probably had a stove."

Twink then added, "But grandma never lived in there." Richard laughed and said, "That would have been a deal breaker."

Herman and Emma Bumann had twelve children, which meant they needed more space. Grandma Emma asked Herman to build her a bigger house. It still didn't have running water, but the homestead did attract some famous faces.

Richard showed me a vintage picture that still hangs on the wall. "Well, on the left is my Uncle Herman and he is playing his violin and on the right is Bing Crosby who used to come here hunting," said Richard.

Much of the ranch remains frozen in time, with the hopes of preserving Herman Bumann's story. We toured the old barn he built with his own hands.

"These boards have never been off this wall, since 1886," said Richard. "This is an 1889 Studebaker." Inside another structure they showed me a Ford Model T.

"Yes, a Model T and we still drive it," said Twink. Four times a year, the Bumanns open their ranch to the public for tours.

"We absolutely feel like it's our privilege and responsibility to the community to be able to able to share the ranch with the community," said Twink.

"I think people the people and residents of Encinitas and beyond need to know how rich of a history it is here in Encinitas," said Carol Knight who is the Vice President of the Olivenhain Town Council.

Jeff Vaccaro is the president who wants to clarify once and for all how to pronounce Olivenhain. "It's German. It's Oliven-hine like the beer stein!" said Jeff . That German heritage comes alive at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall for Oktoberfest. "That's right beer drinking and pretzel eating," said Jeff.

"We enjoy a beer," said Twink. The Bumanns are Oktoberfest regulars. "It's a place where everyone comes together and there's friendship right away," said Richard. In case you're wondering, Olivenhain means Olive Grove in English. How did Olive Grove do there?

"Not well at all," laughed Richard. But families did do well. They grew up strong and they're worth remembering." This is the very last intact homestead ranch in our area," said Richard.