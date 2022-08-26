COVID Crooner emerges from pandemic with new band 'Jimmy's Buffet'

Jimmy Buffet and Elvis fans can enjoy a tribute concert at Music Box.

SAN DIEGO — If you're a music lover who can't decide between Elvis and Jimmy Buffet, this weekend you can enjoy both. In this Zevely Zone, I preview this Sunday's tribute concert at the Music Box with a familiar face.

Chris Maddox has an unbreakable spirit. When the pandemic was at its worst, the man known as the COVID crooner gave San Diegans a reason to hope. Under quarantine from his closet, the local businessman turned Sinatra into smiles with his parody songs. "This is what happens when they stick me at home and turn off all the sports," said Chris.

Chris originally called himself the 'Crisis Crooner'. He then became the 'COVID Crooner'. Then the self professed Hamilton nut reinvented himself as the PPE Patriot. "San Diego, we got this," said Chris. "There is a lot of serious stuff. I am not the guy for the serious stuff." Chris' message of optimism made front page news and was also covered nationally by Inside Edition which just egged him on even more.

From his Carlsbad home, the COVID Crooner made us chuckle with songs called "Wear Your Mask" which is a parody of the Hamilton musical hit "You'll be Back". It went like this, "I see you being naughty, you say to cover your face is a price you're not willing to pay. You cry that you want to be safe but that's a job for some other guy," Chris sang. As a husband and father, Chris wears many hats and in that case a crown. "Heavy is the head that wears the crown," said Chris with a smile.

Chris encouraged people to donate to the San Diego Food Bank throughout the pandemic when his videos were viewed online by a lot of people. "Three million," said Chris. Live music is back and so is Chris with his new band Jimmy's Buffet. "We've got the steel drums, we've got the beach balls, we've got the Tiki men, we've got palm trees," said Chris about his all you can eat Jimmy Buffet tribute band.

Believe it or not, Jimmy's Buffet is just the appetizer to this Sunday's second act at the Music Box. The headline will be Chris again starring in, "Graceband, a 12-piece tribute to Vegas era Elvis," said Chris.

So, to be clear, Chris is the opening act for himself. "My high school fantasy achieved," he laughed. If COVID ever needs another karate chop, Chris Maddox will be waiting dressed either as Elvis or a parrot head. "We got fins to the left and fins to the right," said Chris.

Both of Chris' bands, Jimmy's Buffet and Graceband play at the Music Box, Sunday August 28th. Doors open at 7PM. For ticket information click here.