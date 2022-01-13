San Diego couple seeks out the 'Do's and Don'ts' of saying 'I Do' in 2022

San Diego couple needed a professional planner after their 2021 wedding was canceled.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Chances are the pandemic has changed your plans more than once, but what would you do if those plans were your wedding date?

In this Zevely Zone, I went to Little Italy to meet a couple navigating their nuptials with patience and a professional.

After COVID cancelled many weddings in 2021, many couples are seeking out the 'Do's and Don'ts' of saying 'I Do' in 2022.

Born and raised in San Diego, Hillary Manalac and Chris Soriano fell in love with a relationship that started to sizzle.

"His cousin worked at In-N-Out and I worked at In-N-Out, so we fell in love with a burger," said Hillary.

Chris proposed to Hillary in 2019, so when their 2021 wedding got cancelled there were rumblings; was the problem COVID or cold feet?

"We all got excited, we planned it, it was supposed to happen, and it didn't and they were like, looking at me like, are you going to really do this and I'm like no, no it's COVID I promise," said Chris.

Forced to move their wedding date twice because of the pandemic, Chris and Hillary decided they needed a professional.

"I think their wedding is going to be great because I am planning it," laughed Christine Chang.

The UCSD alumna has been planning events for more than a decade. She says her company Live.Love.Create.Events can ease the pain and stress that comes with two years of COVID cancellations and the bridal bottleneck that followed.

Christine says the wedding industry is expecting 2.6 million weddings in 2022.

"The most we've ever seen since 1984," said Christine.

Hillary and Chris were told by several wedding planners, they needed at least $70 to $100,000 to tie the knot, but not Christine.

"She said name your budget. Let's make it happen and I was like, that's my girl," said Hillary.

Chris then added, " I said thank you Christine Chang, you know your thang."

Christine says picking individual vendors instead of a one stop shop wedding venue can save a lot of money as well as being flexible on the day you get married.

"The number one thing I say is if you are open to having a non-Saturday wedding Fridays and Sundays are a great option," said Christine. "It is still considered the weekend so you can have a wedding on the weekend but not on the prime day,"

Hillary and Chris decided to get married on a Saturday at Luce on Kettner.

"I found this and I said this is the one," said Hillary.

With a dress from A Louise Bridal and flowers from Luna Petals and Co., they're doing all of it at half the cost and just in time.

"My grandma is 93, so I said she has to see me get married, I was like we are going to do it," said Hillary and Chris.

On May 7, 2022, their Double-Double love affair gets sealed with one special single kiss.

"We are getting married period, no matter what," said Hillary.

If you'd like more information about Christine Chang's wedding planning click here.