Dancing with a giant 'Tesla Coil' and throwing lightning bolts is electrifying | Zevely Zone

'Infinite Energy' gala on Saturday, October 7, will raise money to fight climate change.

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever dreamed of wearing a high-voltage suit and throwing Tesla lightning bolts this story is for you.

In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Encore Event Center to preview a party with a purpose. SkyFire Arts is launching "Infinite Energy" and offering San Diegans an exclusive chance to "Play with Lightning" during an immersive art, dance, and performance gala.

SkyFire Arts and the show Infinite Energy are the creations of Michael Ravenwood, who at age 19, had an out-of-body experience while riding a bus.

"Something about the giant Redwoods swaying in the wind and the rocking of the bus and suddenly I was the bus and the people on the bus, and I was the road, and the earth and the wind in the trees. I literally became everything," said Michael.

There are billions of people on this planet, but Michael's message is we're all connected by one field of energy.

Infinite Energy is an electrifying, transformational event where science, technology, art, and magic converge.

On October 7, from noon to 1 a.m., the Encore Event Center in San Diego will come alive with Tesla coil lightning performances, interactive workshops, flow arts, dance, DJs, merchants, and food vendors during this family-friendly experience.

Michael invited me into his world of positivity, using breathing exercises and meditation. A world, so powerful, Michael's staff slid me into a protective metal suit. "These boots keep him grounded," said SkyFire Arts staff member Jones. When we asked why I needed an outfit made of metal? "So, he does not get shocked by the electrical shocks from our Tesla coil," said SkyFire Arts staff member Kristin.

That's right, I was about to dance with a giant Tesla coil. "It's 5000 degrees Fahrenheit, so over half as hot as the surface of the sun," said Michael.

SkyFire Arts signature experience features giant Tesla coils that create 7-foot-long arcs of crackling electricity on stage.

Performers dance with half a million volts of high-frequency electrical current. These movement artists create a mesmerizing display, telling a heroic story using real lightning, fire, and cutting-edge LED technology. "I want people to come if they want to come," said Michael.

I felt like a Knight in shining armor, and it was my chance to sleigh the dance floor. "Begin the lightning dance!" I yelled. "He's awesome," said Kristin.

Michael believes living in harmony starts with protecting the earth. SkyFire Arts will donate 15 percent of the event's profits to organizations addressing Climate Change, including Project Drawdown. "We are all connected and the beautiful future we all hope for ourselves is when we start acting like we are all connected," said Michael.

Tickets start at 55 dollars but for about a thousand, you can mount the Tesla coil to harness Infinite Energy. "I am very, very grateful, what I do is amazing," said Michael who must have had some moment on that bus. "Yeah, it changed my life," said Michael.

VIP Tickets Offered for Lightning Immersion Experiences "Infinite Energy" offers four tiers of VIP access for unique lightning immersions: Musical Tesla Coil (make music with arcs), Tesla's Wizard Wand (play with arcs from a safe distance) Faraday's Lightning Cage (think a shark cage but with lightning), and the ultimate, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put on a high voltage suit and Wield Lightning Bolts.