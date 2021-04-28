Dog lover throws 'Bark Mitzvah' to celebrate pet's 13th birthday

Deidra Cooper spoiled her dog named Saki with a coming-of-age party to remember.

SAN DIEGO — So, you say you love your dog, but have you ever thrown your pet a 'Bark Mitzvah'? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Golden Hill for a special celebration.

"This is Saki," said Deidra Cooper introducing her adorable Shiba Inu, who is turning 13 years old.

"Not only is it his birthday, but it's his Bark Mitzvah," said Deidra.

On an occasion this special, you invite all your dog's buddies.

"These are all of his friends," said Deidra.

Then, of course, you invite your friends.

"Hey, girl," laughed Deidra while hugging friends and family members, too.

"Oh, I'm Saki's grandmother," said one guest while adding, "It's the first Bark Mitzvah I've been to."

We heard a lot of people say that. I mean a Bark Mitzvah?

"I thought it was genius," said another guest. Here are a few of the comments I gathered:

"It was a surprise."

"We came bringing gifts."

"I thought, 'oh my God,' this is the most American thing that can ever be."

To clear up any confusion, Saki's mom, Deidra clarified.

"When a boy turns 13, it's his Bar Mitzvah, when a girl turns 13, it's her Bat Mitzvah, but this is a Bark Mitzvah," said Deidra.

I asked her if her friends throw Bark Mitzvahs.

"Not that I know of," laughed Deidra.

A coming-of-age celebration like this could start a new trend, or not.

"He's kind of an agnostic," said the owner of a dog named Frank.

In case you party planners are wondering, the puppy favors come first then the food.

"This one, you want this one?" asked Deidra passing out party favors to the dogs.

She thought of everything.

"I thought of everything in fact come over and take a look at the tray," said Deidra. "This is the human food side, and this is the dog side."

The dog food looked more expensive than the human food.

"It probably is, actually," said Deidra.

But before they broke bread, Deidra's boyfriend, Steve Kader, gave a blessing. "Thank you everybody for coming," said Steve.

"We say baruch adonai l'olam."

Then Deidra said, "Paws-el tov."

"Everything I do is over the top and extra, I'm a hairdresser," said Deidra. She sure "dressed" this party up and capped it off with cake.

"Good boy, bubby," said Deidra.

"The cake is kosher," assured one guest.

"All dogs are special, but Saki is really, really unique. He's a good boy," said Deidra.

Saki did not enjoy his cake, but Deidra said that it is okay that he's picky. She loves him no matter what.

"Mazel tov," yelled the guests.