El Cajon mother with 18 adopted disabled children receives free home remodel

Rebuilding Together San Diego needs new volunteers and corporate sponsorship to perform more good deeds.

EL CAJON, Calif. — The non-profit organization Rebuilding Together San Diego is helping an East County mother currently taking care of eighteen adopted disabled children. In this Zevely Zone, I met an angel in El Cajon.

If you're looking to volunteer or have a job with a corporation that wants to partner up to do some good, Rebuilding Together San Diego is hoping to keep their magic flowing.

In El Cajon I went to the home of Penny Hauer. Throughout her life, the 82-year-old woman has adopted 42 children with disabilities. "Nobody should be alone, nobody should be alone," said Penny. The loving mother is currently raising 18 children as her own. I met most of her children in their family room. Clifton, Curtis, C.J. then Catie who was adopted in New Orleans when she was nine months old.

I then met Caleb, Courtney, Carissa Christy and Camden. "This boy has been asking for a cookie and he's been asking for one all morning," said Penny. Caleb communicates with sign language. Their grocery bill alone is a challenge, so you can imagine how Penny's home could fall into disrepair. The home was in need of roof repairs, interior painting, stucco repair, door replacement and air conditioning duct work. The list went on and on.

In January, Deanne Hutchison from Rebuilding Together San Diego showed up with an army of volunteers to fix the Hauer house. "Everybody around her is lavished with her warmth," said Deanne. "It's magic, it just comes together. People show up, the love pours out. Miracles happening really all of the time." One of the generous corporate sponsors on this project was Horizon Painting.

Penny's husband, Chuck, recently died. They were married for 62 years. "He was the most wonderful man in the world," said Penny. Her biological son Chris says Rebuilding Together San Diego arrived just at the right time. "Probably the nicest group of people I have met. That company came in and did everything. I mean it's just amazing," said Chris.

Penny's children live with a range of different disabilities from cerebral palsy to spina bifida. With so many children in wheelchairs in the house, the Hauers were in need of new kick plates and doors. Rebuilding Together San Diego installed 12 new doors and two new refrigerators. The also fixed a fence and gate and did a bunch of landscaping.

Inside the house, I met another of Penny's adopted children. Conner was born in Haiti but found a new mother in Penny. "She helps me every day," said Conner. Which is why it's nearly impossible for Penny to ever say no. "After lunch, you have to eat lunch first," said Penny. During our shoot, Camden kept asking for a cookie. "Yep, he is a cookie monster," laughed Penny. She is a giver. Her children say if anyone ever deserved a free $18,000 remodel it's their mom. "She is kind and sweet. She is an angel," said CJ and best of all, "She picked us," said CJ with a tear in her eye.

"I don't care how ill you are or what happens. If you have a breath in you, you deserve a family," said Penny. "It's just the way God made me, it's the only thing I can think to say because God made me this way because I don't feel special in any way at all, I just know that I love children."

Which is why, I think we all knew this story would end with Camden eating a cookie. "What do you say?" asked Penny. Camden made a sign with his hands. "That means thank you," said Penny.

Rebuilding Together San Diego is a small non-profit organization that offers free home remodels. They are looking for more community support. RTSD strives to help deserving families and eradicate poverty housing. They need donations, new volunteers and corporate sponsorship. Rebuilding Together San Diego is also looking for more families to help. If you'd like to better the community and change lives with the RTSD Team, click here.