Oceanside family wants to be known as the 'Red Bull' of sunscreen

Surface Sunscreen is used by San Diego lifeguards, police officers and firefighters.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — San Diego's sunshine is beautiful, but all of those rays can be harmful to your skin. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to meet a family that's just scratching the "Surface" of skin protection.

Guy Trotter, the founder of Surface Sunscreen, wants his company to be known as the Red Bull of skin protection.

"Not everybody drinks an energy drink, but everybody uses a product like ours," said Guy.

The 52-year old husband and father is an Oceanside native who grew up surfing around the world. Guy and even met his wife Christine on a Cabo surf trip.

"Obviously she was the cutest person I've ever seen in my life. So, it kind of went pretty easy," said Guy.

Christine said she was the one who flirted first, "I had the pick-up line. I had a bucket of beers. Can I set my beers on your table?" said Christine.

It was a match made in heaven; Guy rides the waves. Christine buckles up on a forklift in the family's warehouse.

"That's her ride," joked Guy. Christine said, "That is my favorite tool."

After all according to their daughter Kirra, "She is the real boss. I mean he has the title, but we all know that she is the real boss, ha, ha."

The couple's son Noah added, "Oh yeah she is in charge she runs the office."

Noah and Kirra are their children who complete this family four-pack. Kirra is the creative one and Noah?

"I am the boss, he is the brains," said Christine.

Noah is the numbers guy and those numbers are adding up. In the past eight years, Surface has sold three million units of lip balms, lotions, and sprays. One of the company's clients is the City of San Diego. Lifeguards, police officers, and firefighters wear Surface Sunscreen.

"They buy two of our products from us," said Guys.

Their favorite product? Guy told us, "Well the dry touch lotion and the pina colada lip balm, ha, ha, the city buys thousands of units from us."

The company was once a sponsor for NASCAR's Matt Tifft. They're on a mission to spread the word and their lotion on every action sports star under the sun.

"Growing up and surfing the world and doing the things I've done I hated sunscreen and so everything we make is to be comfortable we call ourselves the world's most comfortable sunscreens," said Guy.