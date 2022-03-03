Maintenance manager makes San Diego Automotive Museum shine

The maintenance manager at the museum used the 18 month COVID closure to reimagine his space.

SAN DIEGO — No matter where you work, there's usually an unsung hero who quietly makes a big difference without receiving much fanfare. In this Zevely Zone, I visited a reimagined San Diego Automotive Museum.

Located inside Balboa Park, the Auto Museum first opened its doors in December of 1988. During the depths of COVID, Operations Manager, Sally Hansen says it was decided the space needed a museum makeover. "We were completely closed for 18 months," said Sally.

Throughout the pandemic, the Auto Museum would have completely stalled, if not for the commitment of one busy man. "Yes, very, very busy," said Sally about her coworker, 71-year-old Rey Gutierrez.

The showroom floor is filled with beautiful cars, but it was the maintenance manager who rolled up his sleeves and made the museum shine. "Before, it was like a big barn," said Sally.

In his workshop, behind the scenes, Rey got busy. "I build it, that is what I do," said Rey. "I'm happy because I work around cars which I love."

Born and raised in Tijuana, Rey is the son of a car dealer and he still commutes from his hometown daily. On average it takes Rey three and half hours to cross the border and drive to work.

In 2016, Rey's wife of 45 years, Rebecca, passed away. "It was hard, very, very hard," said Rey. Pictures and notes left by his granddaughters have kept his motor running.

If you visit the museum your eyes may be drawn to a $7,000,000 Mercedes, but it was Rey who welded all the signs and built dozens of new walls that feature the cars.

Working closely with a graphics designer, Ray handmade the curving walls that tell a story. "Everything you see here that is different and new and exciting and architectural is Ray," said Sally.

Throughout the pandemic Ray kept quietly crafting with results that'll make your head spin. "I would ask that anyone who saw the automotive museum before COVID, please come back because there have been some extraordinary changes," said Sally.

In a museum where flashy and fast attracts the visitors, slow and steady won the race. "If there is anybody you can say that about it's him," said Sally. "He was a fabulous husband, he is wonderful to the guests, all of the employees love him, he is basically as nice a person as you would ever know. Rey is such a joy to work with."

Rey quietly added, "I believe I am going to be here until I die, ha, ha. I would like to do that."

The San Diego Automotive Museum take guests on a journey through the social and technological past, present, and future. It exists as a living tribute to the automobile and what it has meant to our culture. For more information click here.