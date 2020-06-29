Singing, sunshine and ice cream for isolated seniors

97-year old says if she can conquer polio, we can beat COVID-19.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The COVID-19 lock down has isolated seniors across San Diego County. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido for a much needed outdoor escape.

I was met by the musical fun that only Cowboy Jack can create with a guitar and harmonica.

A group of happy seniors and their family members are singing," You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are grey."

Because happier trails are always just around the bend, it was time for these seniors to enjoy an ice cream social with two extra scoops of singing and sunshine.

"I am from South Dakota this is heaven," said Arlyce Brasher who believes she'll survive COVID-19 just like she did another disease in 1931.

I asked the 97 year old how she is still standing after suffering through polio.

"Determination, you don't give up, they told me I'd never walk again and I was only eight years old," she said.

I couldn't tell which the seniors enjoyed more the ice cream or being social.

"Oh, I love it. We have been very worried about our seniors and they have not been able to be with their families and it's been very difficult for them," said Tara Izzo from Daybreak Retirement Villas.

She invited Cowboy Jack to hoedown.

"How is the ice cream? Good? It must be it's all over you," joked Cowboy Jack before launching into another country music song.

Tara planned this party because her seniors have been missing their loved loves.

"It's been lonely and they've been isolated and so I am sure they are very happy to have their family members here today," said Tara.

Jay Curtiss from Danny's Ice Cream was on hand in a red and white van with the treats.

Jay said he sees his mother in every mask he serves.

"This is great. I have a mother at home who has been locked up with me, so this is great to be able to get out and be able to help others out, you seem extra cheery today. It's just my nature," he said.

Just like it's Arlyce Brasher's nature to look at the sunny side of life.

"I think my biggest advice would be don't let age become a factor live each day and enjoy it and tomorrow will come," said Arlyce.

Although Arlyce was told she'd never walk again after polio, she says she had no choice but to stay on her feet.