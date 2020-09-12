'The Frank Guy' performs holiday shows from his front yard in La Mesa

COVID put the Sinatra-style singer out of work so he grew out a Santa beard and kept on singing!

LA MESA, Calif. — So what are you doing this Sunday at two o'clock? In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Mesa for some front-yard fun with The Frank Guy. If you happen upon the corner of 71st and Stanford in La Mesa, you may wonder why a man wearing a tuxedo wants to hand you a Santa hat.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," sang Gary Burt from his front yard with a giant sound system backing him up. Gary worked in a power plant for 32 years, but he discovered performing is what truly makes him feel electric.

"Chestnuts roasting on an open fire," sang Gary during his neighborhood holiday show. The hits keep coming over and over. "Rudolph with your nose so bright," sang Gary. What's happening in his front yard is bringing his neighbors back again and again. Neighbors of all ages showed up and here are just a few of their comments:

"Cool thing that happens in a great neighborhood."

"I've been a long time fan."

"I always like Christmas music."

"It's nice to have a little bit of cheer right?"

"He's fantastic, " said DeAnna who lives across the street and told me, "I have friends who and we sit and have a glass of wine, it's really relaxing."

Gary is known as The Frank Guy, a Sinatra style singer who is usually clean-shaven, but he decided to grow out his beard out for a COVID Christmas. The Frank Guy usually performs at nursing homes.

"As of March, all of those engagements just went poof and so I was out of work," said Gary. So, The Frank Guy grew a beard and kept on singing.

"He's making a list. He is checking it twice, going to find out who is naughty and nice," sang Gary.

It may be a COVID Christmas and sure 2020's been rough sledding, but on the corner of 71st and Stanford, for just a moment don't forget. "It's the most wonderful time of the year!" sang Gary.