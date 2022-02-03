Local Ukrainians say U.S. needs to do more to help Ukraine

"I don’t want any more beautiful words and beautiful speeches. I want actions from our government," said Khrystyna Chorna.

SAN DIEGO — Ukrainians living in San Diego listened closely to President Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday. And, some believe the United States isn't doing enough, especially as the violence in Ukraine intensifies.

"Deeply heartbroken, saddened over what's going on," said Khrystyna Chorna.

Chorna, who lives in San Diego, says she feels powerless seeing the images coming out of Ukraine, the country she grew up in. Not only is her family still there, but her brother serves in the Army.

"He's mostly unavailable but once in a couple days he'll send a text saying he's ok or you know, the worst text I've gotten was pray for me….this is hell," said Chorna.

Chorna watched as President Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin during his State of the Union speech, and talked about the sanctions he's imposed.

While she appreciated what he had to say, she says more needs to be done, including imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"It's not something they should be reluctant and wait. What are they waiting for? How long? What do they need? Genocide of Ukrainians to do something? I don’t want any more beautiful words and beautiful speeches. I want actions from our government," said Chorna.

Yulia Puchko Wilson agrees.

She says the support Americans have shown for her native Ukraine is comforting, but like Chorna, she too has family there and is fearful every time she calls.

“Today when I called my sister and she didn't pick up right away. She let it go for four rings. I lived through hell during those four rings because I got scared that something happened," said Puchko Wilson.

Chorna suggests writing to our government officials, demanding a no-fly zone.

Both she and Puchko Wilson say donations help as well.

While many charities are asking for cash, local grassroots efforts have formed arranging for weekly flights to get supplies to Ukraine.

Among the items requested-first aid kits, thermal blankets, formula and military style vests and helmets.

You can drop off items at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park between 12pm-4pm daily.

You can also arrange for pickup by texting:

619-471-5675

760-840-1250

Other drop off points include:

📍 7675 Dagget St # 340, unit 109-110, San Diego, CA 92111

619-496-8297 Viktoria

📍 4964 Marin Dr, Oceanside, CA, 92056

929-355-8964 Lyudmila

📍 12251 Ginstar Ct, San Diego, CA 92131

734-707-6915 Sergey

Some within the local Ukrainian community tell CBS 8 they're also giving directly to bank accounts or Amazon wish lists set up in their home country.

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account to raise funds for the Ukrainian Army. The account is multi-currency. It is opened for transfers of funds from international partners and donors, any person as well as from Ukrainian business and citizens.

For donations in USD:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York

SWIFT Code: CHASUS33

Account: 400807238

383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, USA Bank account: UA843000010000000047330992708