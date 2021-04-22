First integrated platoon from MCRD making history at 'The Crucible'

After the platoon finishes the 54-hour “evolution,” each recruit will receive their Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem and will be called Marine for the first time.

CAMP PENDLETON NORTH, Calif — History will be made Thursday at Camp Pendleton after many weeks of training and getting pushed to the limit.

Thursday marks the first time in its 100-year history that a platoon of both men and women from MCRD San Diego will go through ‘The Crucible.’ After the platoon finishes the 54-hour “evolution,” each recruit will receive their Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem from their drill instructor. They will also be called a Marine for the very first time.

The training standards set forth for the platoons are the same for both men and women. The training course consists of six grueling phases over 13 weeks. The platoon started with 59 people and is now down to 54.

HAPPENING NOW: @MCRD_SD ‘s first women recruits (as well as men recruits) are completing the Crucible, a 54-hour physical and mental feat that started at 3 a.m. 🇺🇸@USMC pic.twitter.com/TeRxS3xG71 — Allison Royal (@allisonnews8) April 22, 2021

According to the Marines, “The Crucible takes place over 54-hours and includes food and sleep deprivation and over 45 miles of marching. Recruits will only get eight hours of sleep during the entire 54-hour training. The Crucible event pits teams of recruits against a barrage of day and night events requiring every recruit to work together to solve problems, overcome obstacles, and help each other along the way. The obstacles they face include long marches, combat assault courses, the leadership reaction course, and the team-building warrior stations. The bottom line is this—the Crucible is a rite of passage that, through shared sacrifice, recruits will never forget. With that memory and the core values learned in recruit training, they will be able to face any challenges in their path.”