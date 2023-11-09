San Diego U.S. Coast Guard K-9 finalist in national hero dog awards

Buda, the explosive detection K-9 in the U.S. Coast Guard earned top dog recognition in the military category for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

SAN DIEGO — A local military dog serving in the U.S. Coast Guard is in the running to earn top dog recognition. K-9 Buda is a finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, which recognizes ordinary dogs that do extraordinary things for our country and their handlers.

Buda, the 4-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, became a finalist in the military category for competition.

“We are super honored to represent the Coast Guard,” said PO1, Chase Leamer, U.S. Coast Guard, Buda’s handler.

Buda joined the U.S. Coast Guard two years ago as an explosives detection canine at the Maritime Security Response Team West in San Diego.

“I think his job specifically makes him stand out. He does a lot of intense training whether that is jumping out of helicopters, getting on fast boats and then the number of operations he does is great and a lot of community service with local schools,” said Leamer.

Buda has protected the Pride Parade, and Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. He's also on the front lines, responding to local high school bomb threats and helping to sniff out a total of $195 million worth of contraband during Coast Guard offloads.

“Military dogs are working every day, working hard as every individual in the military and they put their lives on the line just like service members. It's important that we give them credit,” said Leamer.

Buda is one of only 18 elite-trained K-9s serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.

“He has definitely taught the importance of patience. K-9 Buda is stubborn which is a good thing because he is a very hard worker but also tests my patience a bit but I have become a better person,” said Leamer.

American Humane, which is one of the first U.S. animal welfare non-profit organizations, started the Hero Dog Awards 12 years ago to celebrate stand-out canines serving as first responders, service or guide dogs, military, therapy, and shelter dogs.

“Each and every dog in the military is a hero without a doubt as well as other dogs in the competition,” said Leamer.

While Buda's loveable floppy ears stand out, so does his fearless focus and dedication to protecting the U.S.

“I have a sense of pride and satisfaction knowing that we went out and did everything we could to make sure people were safe,” said Leamer.

The winner will be announced in November.