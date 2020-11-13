Surfing provides physical and emotional therapy for injured veterans

RELATED: Warrior Foundation Freedom Station Giveathon | Nov 20, 2020



It offers a variety of sports to help engage residents. Recently, the foundation's surfing program has become increasingly popular and donors helped provide its first surfboard rack.



“You get some warriors that are missing both legs and they think they can't do any kind of activity and then they learn that they can still stand or sit on a surfboard and kind of embrace life,” said Emfield.



The surfing program isn’t just for veterans with physical limitations. Warrior Foundation provides services for those who were left with mental scars from the battlefield.



“People got problems from going to war or doing what their country asked them to do,” said Jeremy Brown, who served in the Army Reserves for six years and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. “The moment that made me want to keep coming back was just being with the guys again. Being with the guys that can understand where you’ve been, what you've done and then just have fun.”



In some cases, the veterans have never surfed before. Volunteers help them learn how to stand on the board and coach them into their first wave while other residents cheer them on from the line-up and land.



“It's like a really strong brotherhood. You've got people that aren't blood, but they're closer than family to you. You trust them on everything and that's something that's really strong with the military. So, to continue that when we get out is pretty good,” said Brown.