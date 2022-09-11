McCann takes early lead to be next Chula Vista Mayor

San Diego Registrar of Voters projects 500,000 ballots county-wide still need to be counted.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Mayoral race is still too close to call Wednesday.

Although Chula Vista Council Member John McCann took an early lead against his opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters said about 500,000 votes still need to be counted across the county.

New results are expected to be released Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

"All the votes need to be counted," McCann said during an interview Wednesday morning. "Only a third have been. I'm cautiously optimistic, but obviously it's not over yet."

"We're so thankful. Whether we win or we lose, there were so many people who came out to support us," he added.

CBS 8 reached out to Campa-Najjar for an interview. A spokesperson said he had no comment.

Tuesday night, Campa-Najjar spoke to reporters at a watch party with his supporters.