CA 49th District Live Election Results | Democratic incumbent Mike Levin vs. Republican Brian Maryott

SAN DIEGO — The race for California's 49th Congressional District will soon be decided between Representative Mike Levin and his opponent, former Mayor of San Juan Capistrano, Brian Maryott. The race could have national implications on which political party will take hold of the House of Representatives.

Levin, a former environmental attorney, has faced harsh criticism from his opponent Maryott for his support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as high inflation, sky-high gas prices, and the environment.

The 49th District

The 49th Congressional District includes Orange County cities of San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, Dana Point, and the Ladera Ranch community. The district then stretches south to include the San Diego County cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Del Mar, and a small section of the city of San Diego.

According to the 2020 census, a little over 750,000 people live in the 49th District, with a vast majority, 62 percent, being White, 27 percent Hispanic, nearly 8 percent Asian, and 2.4 percent Black.

The median household income, according to the Census Bureau, is $96,591 a year.

The Candidates| Mike Levin

Mike Levin joined Congress after defeating Darrel Issa in 2018. Among his chief issues, according to his website, are addressing climate change, making health care more affordable, voting rights, and immigration reform.

Candidate | Brian Maryott

Maryott is a certified financial planner and former mayor of San Juan Capistrano who ran unsuccessfully for congress in 2018 and again in 2020. According to Maryott's website, he is campaigning on creating new jobs and strengthening the economy. In addition, Maryott wants to secure the border and opposes the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools.

