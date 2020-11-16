Pres. Trump supporters gather in Poway

Supporters of the president say they want an investigation into the election.

POWAY, Calif. — People have been rallying all over the country this weekend to show their support for President Trump, and San Diego County has been no different. Hundreds of people came out in Poway. They said their goal is to stay focused on getting all the votes counted and making sure the election process is fair.

Joe Biden being called the President-elect is also not stopping Trump supporters from making their voices heard.

“I felt, after hearing attorneys talk the last few days, that Trump had been cheated out of the presidency,” said Patti, who attended the rally in Poway.

Trump recently tweeted a message about the election saying, “He won because the election was rigged”.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Twitter flagged the tweet about election fraud as being disputed. The people we spoke to in Poway say they’d also like to see more voting investigations.

“I do think there’s a lot of irregularity that we have to look into as a country before we concede to a vote,” said Greg Swamberg, a Trump supporter.

Other supporters also weighed in saying, “We should clean up our voter rolls. We should find out if there’s dead voters, felon voters, voters that are not eligible to vote. We should find that out. We should figure out if that’s going on,” Angie Good said.

Even with Biden leading in the electoral college and more than 78 million votes cast for the president-elect, Trump’s supporters said they still are holding out hope for another Trump presidential term.

“If he didn’t win, we’ll move on. We’ll go to sleep and President Biden will be. But then President Trump will come back in 2024,” Swamberg said.