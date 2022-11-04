President Biden to speak at technology company in San Diego

POTUS set to wrap up visit to San Diego Friday by speaking at a technology company that will benefit from passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.

SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden is set to wrap up a visit to San Diego Friday by speaking at a technology company that will benefit from passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and having more chips being made in America.

The name of the company was not released.

The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act of 2022 provides funds to support the domestic production of semiconductors and authorizes various programs and activities of the federal science agencies. It was approved by a 243-187 vote in the House and a 64-33 vote in the Senate.

"The CHIPS and Science Act supercharges our efforts to make semiconductors here in America, those tiny computer chips smaller than a fingertip that are the building blocks for our modern economy, powering everything from smartphones to dishwashers to automobiles," Biden said Aug. 9 when he signed the bill.

"The United States must lead the world in the production of these advanced chips. This law will do exactly that."

Following the late morning speech, Biden is scheduled to leave San Diego early Friday afternoon, bound for Chicago, where he will participate in a political reception.

Biden arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 6:04 p.m. Thursday aboard Air Force 1 from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he spoke about student debt relief and participated in a Democratic Party rally.

Biden exited the plane at 6:19 p.m., first shook hands with Gov. Gavin Newsom, then with the rest of the welcoming delegation which also included San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Rep. Mike Levin and Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego.

Biden arrived at MiraCosta College in Oceanside around 7:10 p.m. and spoke for about 45 minutes in an attempt to boost Levin's reelection campaign.

Biden cited various bills passed during his presidency, including the American Rescue Plan, Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which included enhancing certain restrictions and penalties on firearms purchases, and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and focused on such issues as medical care, climate change and attempts to revitalize American manufacturing.

In response to audience members holding up "free Iran" signs on their cellphones, Biden said, "Don't worry. We're gonna free Iran. They're gonna free themselves pretty soon."

Biden also discussed the mental health challenges of veterans, telling the crowd of more than 1,000 at the college's basketball gym his administration is working on that with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, preceded Biden in speaking, drawing his biggest applause for saying people don't want a second term for former President Donald Trump and that Congress should codify "a woman's right to choose."

Levin is facing Republican Brian Maryott, a former San Juan Capistrano mayor, in Tuesday's election in a bid for a third term representing the 49th Congressional District which straddles North San Diego and South Orange counties.