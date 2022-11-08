San Diego County Sheriff Live Election Results | Martinez vs. Hemmerling

The race will decide who takes over as Sheriff of San Diego County former Sheriff William Gore abruptly announced his retirement after 12 years as Sheriff.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters will decide who will become the next person to lead the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The race is between Undersheriff and 30-year veteran of the department, Kelly Martinez, and former Assistant City Attorney and one-time police officer John Hemmerling.

The race comes after former Sheriff William Gore abruptly announced his retirement in January of this year after 12 years as Sheriff.

Whether it be Martinez or Hemmerling, the next Sheriff will take over a troubled force grappling with a high number of deaths inside San Diego County jails as well as staffing shortages and a high attrition rate.

San Diego County Sheriff Live Election Results

In regard to the high record of jail deaths inside county lock-ups, CBS 8 attended a candidate forum earlier this month to hear each of the candidate's thoughts on the reforms needed.

"It's the responsibility of the sheriff to provide a safe environment for people in custody. We have challenges to fixing the jails right now but a lot of it is time and infrastructure. We are committing the money," Martinez said.

"You want to have confidence it's not going to continue and if you say we're doing all we can, but the numbers keep going up, it's at a record pace then something is not happening. We need to know what's going on," Hemmerling said.

At the forum the candidates spoke on gun violence, Sheriff response times, and the rising fentanyl crisis in the county and inside county jails.

"There's technology you can use to track individuals, who they've contacted, backtrack several people. These need to be serious investigations finding out how these drugs are in the jail and putting a stop to it," Hemmerling said.

Martinez shared what's being done to stop drugs from entering the jails.

"People who are more likely to be bringing in drugs, we do a more thorough search with those people. We have a full-time investigative unit one of their priorities is drug investigations, we have K-9s that are trained to sniff drugs," Martinez said.