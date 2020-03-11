San Diego mayor candidates spend final days trying to reach still-undecided voters

The two Democrats in this non-partisan race plan to cast their own ballots Tuesday morning and continue campaigning until the polls close at 8 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Both candidates vying to become San Diego’s next mayor spent Monday trying to earn the vote from still-undecided voters.



Barbara Bry began her day at Cowles Mountain to greet hikers before visiting Kearny Mesa for a neighborhood walk and campaigning in the Skyline neighborhood.



“I’m running for mayor to bring accountability and transparency to city hall .to make sure our neighborhoods, our residents are our priority and not the special interests who are spending $1.4 million to defeat me,” said Bry, addressing a group of supporters.

Todd Gloria spent his day reaching out to covers who have yet to cast their ballots by phone and text. He touted an endorsement from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who joined him, and other local legislators for a virtual phone bank.

“You have an opportunity to elect an extraordinary leader that’s going to develop partnerships, the likes of which San Diego hasn’t seen in decades. You want to address the issue of homelessness, get Todd Gloria as your next mayor,” said Newsom during the virtual event.



Bry and Gloria have run vastly different campaigns. Although the mayor is a non-partisan role, they are the first democrats to run against each other in a November election.



Bry bills herself as an “independent Democrat” and emphasized her decades of private-sector experience on the campaign trail.



“You have a clear choice tomorrow, or today, or whenever you’re voting, between an independent democrat who is not beholden to the special interests or someone who will answer to the millions of dollars or special interest that have been spent in this election,” said Bry.