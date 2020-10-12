Todd Gloria to make history as 1st person of color, LGBTQ person to become San Diego mayor

Mayor-elect Gloria said he will assume office on a platform centered on a philosophy of service to his community.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor-elect Todd Gloria will be sworn in Thursday as the 37th mayor of San Diego, replacing outgoing Republican Kevin Faulconer.

The 42-year-old will become San Diego's first openly gay mayor and the first person of color to lead the city.

Gloria said he will assume office on a platform centered on a philosophy of service to his community. He also said his "experience seeing people struggle because of a lack of opportunities led him to fight to build a city that works for everyone, not just the wealthy or the privileged."

Last night, Gloria tweeted a picture, saying "thirty-two years ago I was a finalist in the “Mayor For A Day" essay contest. Tomorrow I’ll be sworn in as my hometown's 37th mayor. My goal is to open the doors of opportunity wider for more of our city's residents."

