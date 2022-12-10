Measure B: The argument for and against new trash fees

A vote for Measure B means: All residents in the City of San Diego will pay for trash service.

SAN DIEGO — A vote for Measure B means: All residents in the City of San Diego will pay for trash service. This will help the city recover money it spends every year, currently more than $42 million, and could pay for extra services including weekly recycling pick-up and free trashcan replacement.

A vote against Measure B means: Nothing will change.

Some newer apartment and condominium complex owners will continue to pay for trash pick-up, but others and all single-family homes will not. Regular trash pick-up must continue at least once per week.

Measure B is asking voters in the City of San Diego if they're willing to pay for trash service. Supporters say this is about fairness and preparing for the future, but those opposed say, for several reasons, this measure is garbage.

To understand the history, we have to take you back to 1919. San Diego voters passed "The People's Ordinance" which guaranteed free trash pick-up at least once a week. The idea was that the city could sell the trash to hog farmers and that would help cover the costs, but almost immediately the city lost money.

Today, the city spends more than $42 million a year to collect trash and expects that number to jump above $48 million in five years. “Measure B is important to pass because it will make the city more responsible, fiscally responsible,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “It will make us more sustainable, and it will make us a more fair city,”

Elo-Rivera, who supports Measure B, says several apartment and condominium complexes already pay for trash. He believes this will make things equal for all people living in the city. He also says it will make trash service better for everyone.

“We hear time and time again that folks want better city services, and, at its core, Measure B will do that,” he said.

But not everyone agrees. Former City Councilman Carl DeMaio is among those urging voters to reject B, pointing out that the ballot measure doesn't require the city to do anything, but instead says it "could allow" for things like "weekly recycling, bulky item pickup, and curbside container replacement and delivery, at no extra charge."

“Not a word in measure B saves you any money,” DeMaio said. “There's no requirement that free trash cans be given out, this is just a bald face lie by a bunch of liars at city hall who are trying to get more of your money.”

So how much will homeowners pay for trash pick-up if Measure B passes? Right now, that's unclear. The city says it will talk with residents about what services they want, weekly recycling pick-up, free trash cans, etc.

Once they know that, the city will do a cost study.

But residents would only be charged for actual costs, the city says it would not make a profit. Opponents say, based on current charges to apartments, it will probably be somewhere between $350 and $500 a year.