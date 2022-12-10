San Diego voters to decide on whether to expand childcare options

If voters pass Measure H this November, the city would then have the authority to use recreation centers on city parkland for childcare centers.

SAN DIEGO — Local and national leaders met Wednesday to tackle the critical lack of affordable childcare in San Diego County.

It's an issue made worse during the pandemic, when hundreds of childcare centers shut down and many never re-opened.

Next month, though, San Diego city voters will have a chance to increase the number of local daycare options.

More than 40 city-owned recreation centers in the city of San Diego could potentially offer childcare.

The only issue: under the city charter, city park land currently cannot be used for that purpose, but Measure H on the November ballot aims to change that.

"I think it's something that should have been done from the first," said Normal heights mom Danielle Knauff, who is a strong supporter of this idea, which would use parts of rec centers and other city-owned spots as childcare centers.

"Even when my nine-year-old daughter was little and in day care it was still like a thousand dollars and that was more than 5 years ago, so I can only imagine how much it is now," she told CBS 8.

A recent study from the San Diego Foundation finds that on average, the annual cost of care for one infant in a licensed childcare center in San Diego is over $19,000, increasing to more than $33,000 for two children.

On top of that, a lack of available childcare means thousands of families are forced on to wait lists.

"We've seen so many families having to either choose between going back to work or staying home to take care of their kids because childcare is just so expensive," said San Diego City Council Member Raul Campillo. He said if voters pass Measure H this November, the city would then have the authority to use rec centers for childcare.

"We could then explore with childcare providers, with contractors, what those changes would be, what the investment would be, so we can finally provide those slots," he said.

Campillo added that increasing the number of childcare options would mean more competition among centers, which could bring down costs.

Clairemont resident Telisha Davis and her husband support the move to use city rec centers for childcare, as long as they also continue providing the other services, they offer the community.

Previously, the price of daycare consumed a huge part of their monthly budget.

"Where we were, we were paying about the same amount in rent as we were in childcare," said Verdon Davis.

"What would be the point of going to work if I'm just paying for them to go to day care, so that's why I stay at home," Telisha Davis said. "It saves money."

"It shouldn't be a punishment to have children," Knauff added. "They are amazing. But you also should be able to afford it."

In order to pass this November, Measure H needs to receive fifty percent plus one vote.

For more information, click here.