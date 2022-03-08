Transfer Braxton Burmeister returns to San Diego ready to lead Aztecs at QB

”My coaching staff at Virginia Tech got let go, then San Diego State was on my radar and I couldn’t pass up the chance to come home,” Burmeister said.

SAN DIEGO — There is a familiar face on the block for the San Diego State Aztecs football team, and his name is Braxton Burmeister. Burmeister is a San Diego native who has returned home after his time at Virginia Tech to finish his college career with the Aztecs.

Burmeister highlighted how he knew it was time to come back home.

”My coaching staff at Virginia Tech got let go, then San Diego State was on my radar and I couldn’t pass up the chance to come home,” Burmeister said.

There was excitement with Burmeister returning home, and Head Coach Brady Hoke had some great things to say about his newest quarterback.

“I think he has the ability to extend plays," said Hoke. “He is just a guy that loves to compete and play the game.“

Being the new guy on campus comes with the challenge of learning a new system. Burmeister will have to learn the playbook, adjust to the way the Aztecs do things, as well as adjust his game to help benefit this program.

One thing that is going to stand out about Burmeister is his leadership and what he brings to this Aztecs roster.

“I’m going to lead by my work ethic, I have played in a lot of big games, and a lot of games in general," Burmeister said. "I think I’m just going to try and build on the winning program that is already here.”