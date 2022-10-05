A look at the Chargers 2022 NFL draft

Breaking down the players who could make the biggest impact for the Chargers with the Guilty As Charged Podcast host.

SAN DIEGO — Now that the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded, the Los Angeles Chargers addressed several needs on both the offensive and defensive side of their team.

The highlight of the Chargers draft was first-round draft pick Guard Zion Johnson from Boston College. Johnson was seen as one of the best picks prior to the draft.

Steven Haglund, Co-Host of the Guilty As Charged Podcast breaks down the Chargers draft results. He highlights some players that he thinks can come in and make instant impacts, he also gives his thoughts on the overall grade for the draft and if it was a successful one for the team.

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 17 – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

Round 3: No. 79 – JT Woods, S, Baylor

Round 4: No. 123 – Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Round 5: No. 160 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Round 6: No. 195 – Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia

Round 6: No. 214 – Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest

Round 7: No. 236 – Deane Leonard, DB, Ole Miss

Round 7: No. 260 – Zander Horvath, FB, Purdue