How to watch the NLDS | When Padres-Dodgers playoff series begins

SAN DIEGO — The Padres are advancing! The team knocked off the Mets in Game 3 of the Wild Card series on Sunday night. So, what does that mean for the Friars?

The team headed west straight to Los Angeles from New York very early Monday morning. The team is expected to have a workday on Monday to prepare for the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers which will start on Tuesday, October 11.

Dates and times for the Divisional Series games can be found below.

Game 1 in Los Angeles – Tuesday, October 11 at 6:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 2 in Los Angeles – Wednesday, October 12 at 5:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 3 in San Diego – Friday, October 14 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

Game 4 (if necessary) in San Diego – Saturday, October 15 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

Game 5 (if necessary) in Los Angeles – Sunday, October 16 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

The Padres are expected to have Mike Clevinger start Game 1 of the series while the Dodgers are expected to start Julio Urias.

The Padres dominated the Mets in Game 3 with San Diego’s own Joe Musgrove throwing seven, one-hit innings before Robert Suarez and Josh Hader finished the game off. The team used a different approach than in Game 1 when they homered their way to victory. In game three the team had no homeruns but tallied ten hits while scoring six runs against Mets pitching.