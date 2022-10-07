Padres take 1-0 lead in Wild Card series against New York Mets

The team knocked off the New York Mets in game one of the Wild Card series at Citi Field.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres are one win away from advancing to the next round of the MLB playoffs! The team beat the New York Mets 7-1 in game one of the Wild Card series at Citi Field.

The Padres scored all their runs on home runs, four total.

The Associated Press reports, Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego's four home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.

Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from leadoff batter Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer — booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0, a massive disappointment after Scherzer was signed to a $130 million contract in December to pitch big games for his new team.

San Diego needs one win over the next two days to take the best-of-three National League wild-card series and advance to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blake Snell starts Saturday night in Game 2, likely against scuffling Mets ace Jacob deGrom. New York said the result Friday night would determine whether deGrom or Chris Bassitt gets the ball next.

After winning 101 games during the regular season, second-most in franchise history, the Mets are suddenly facing elimination at home after falling flat before a sellout crowd of 41,621 in their first playoff game since 2016.

San Diego entered with eyes on winning the NL West and — even though Los Angeles ran away with the division title — the Padres stamped themselves World Series contenders by acquiring Soto and All-Star closer Josh Hader in a huge splash at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The Padres went 4-2 against New York during the regular season, taking two of three at Citi Field in July even before acquiring Soto, Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury.

“We should feel good about that. It does not apply in this series,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You try to bring that momentum with you. But it's a different ballgame now."

off on the tear some anticipated, but the Padres (89-73) won enough to earn the second NL wild card despite finishing 22 games behind the Dodgers.

While the Padres have been without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. all season because of a wrist injury and PED suspension, the Mets have been minus All-Star right fielder Starling Marte since early September. Marte broke the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand when hit by a pitch and sounds doubtful for this series.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.