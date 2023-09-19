Inside Petco Park's newest premium club coming in 2024

The Padres announced the Cutwater Agave Club at Petco Park, a multi-million dollar transformation that will debut in time for 2024 Opening Day.

SAN DIEGO — A brand new club is set to open at Petco Park just in time for the San Diego Padres 2024 Opening Day.

The Padres announced the Cutwater Agave Club at Petco Park, the newest club and premium seating area set to debut for the 2024 season.

The new club will sit on Petco Park’s Terrace Level on the third baseline. Once completed, the multi-million dollar renovation will feature premium seating, private spaces, luxury finishes, semi-inclusive good and beverages, privates restrooms and a variety of different seating concepts.

The newly renovated space will feature a dedicated bar exclusively for club members. But, non-club members will still have a chance to enjoy the new space and grab a drink at a new walk-up bar on the club's exterior.

The Cutwater Agave Club will be field-facing and sit underneath the Western Metal Supply Co. building which will provide highly coveted shade during games.

The Padres said the club will offer premium seating with an assortment of complimentary food and snacks with a rotating menu of Petco Park favorites.

Seating

Petco Park will offer a variety of seating arrangements in the Cutwater Agave Club.

Loge seating options include plush lounge chairs sold in sets of four arranged next to their own table, a combination of lounge chairs with high-top seating and a drink rail sold in sets of four, a four-person tabletop seating option, and finally, traditional stadium seats with soft padding.

Stadium seats start at $185 per game

Loge seats start at $250 per game

Seats are limited only to Padres Membership holders

Season ticket members will be given priority access to premium membership

