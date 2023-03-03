Jake Peavy and John Moores highlight Padres 2023 Hall of Fame class

Peavy and Moores will be the 18th and 19th members to be inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announced the 2023 class of the Padres Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The names include 2007 National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy and long-time team owner John Moores.

The inductions will take place as part of a ceremony on Friday, July 28 prior to the Padres vs. Texas Rangers game. Peavy and Moores will be the 18th and 19th members to be inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame.

Peavy, the only Padre to ever notch a pitching Triple Crown in franchise history (2007; 19 wins, 2.54 ERA, 240 SO), went 92-68 with a 3.29 ERA (491 ER, 1342.2 IP), 1.19 WHIP and 1,348 strikeouts in 212 career starts for the Padres from 2002 through 2009. A three-time All-Star (2005, 2007, 2012) and unanimous 2007 NL Cy Young Award winner, Peavy finished his Padres career as the all-time franchise leader in strikeouts and ranks 2nd in winning percentage (.575), quality starts (142), SO/9.0 IP (9.04), opponents AVG (.232) and opponents OBP (.297), T-2nd in wins (other: Randy Jones), 3rd in starts, 4th in innings and ERA, and 8th in CG (7) and shutouts (7). The 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-hander struck out a career-best 16 batters in a game twice (5/22/06 vs ATL, 4/25/07 at ARI), a club record that still stands today.

Peavy was originally selected by the Padres in the 15th round (472nd overall) of the 1999 MLB First-Year Player draft out of St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile, Ala. Current Padre Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native, wears No. 44 in Peavy’s honor.

“This honor means more to me than I’ll ever be able to put into words,” Peavy said. “The San Diego Padres feel like home. This organization developed me professionally and helped mold me personally. When I was drafted by the Padres at 18 years old, I never could have imagined that some 20 years later we’d be here. I’m so proud to be a Padre for life!”

Under Moores’ ownership from 1994 through 2012, the Padres won four NL West titles and the 1998 National League pennant. He was instrumental in the design and construction of Petco Park in downtown San Diego.